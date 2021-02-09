Charlotte Labor Day Parade canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Organizers say the parade will return to the Queen City in 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The annual Charlotte Labor Day Parade has been canceled this year due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers announced Thursday.

Event organizers said the liability of the pandemic, the uncertainty of vaccination rates, and the logistics required for organizing a parade were all factors in the decision to cancel this year's event.

Organizers say the parade will return to the Queen City in 2022, though.

The annual parade is put on by organized labor and aims to honor people who fought for worker rights, including 40-hour workweeks, vacations, healthcare, inclusivity and more, according to event organizers.

