'Moving in the right direction' | Combined Eastland Mall redevelopment proposal approved

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday night, Charlotte city leaders unanimously approved a motion to move forward with the revised proposal for the remaining 29 acres at the site of the former Eastland Mall.

This comes after two competing developers agreed to work together on the project to create a shared work. Now, the two competing developers with two proposals are working as one team with one vision.

"Everybody has been fantastic and really come together in such a collaborative way," Tracy Dodson, the assistant city manager, said.

After 42 days of planning, both developers are now proposing to create “The Complex.” It's a project the developers said is reimagined and rethought after merging both proposals.

"It will be active with all these diversity of uses and giving people a lot of different reasons to visit Eastland Yards," Dodson said.

The plan still includes a combination of space for both indoor and outdoor sports.

"We will still have soccer fields and the ability to host tournaments, up to six soccer fields will be included," Dodson said.

Dodson said community access for play and gatherings along with arts and entertainment will also be included. Additionally, restaurants and retail are included in the plan -- but some items did get the axe.

One of elements taken out of the proposal was the 18,000 person amphitheater. A hotel was also not included in the plans, but developers said it could still be a possibility in the near future.

"I talked about having future phases that can accommodate more commercial, so because you don't see it on the 29 acres doesn't mean that it can't happen here on this site," Dodson said.

Now that city leaders have given the thumbs up and approved up to $30 million for reimbursement of expenses with things like public infrastructure permits, some are excited about the future of East Charlotte.

"I think we're moving in the right direction, I'm not sure if there's a whole lot of turning back from here," a city spokesperson said.