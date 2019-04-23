CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority announced it's above pace in filling the city's future tourism gap following the CIAA's departure to Baltimore in 2021.

During Monday night's city council meeting, CRVA CEO Tom Murray said his team is working to make up for an estimated $50 million loss in economic impact following the CIAA's decision to move its annual basketball tournament.

Describing the tournament as an "extraordinary event," Murray said replacing it would be a unique challenge given how few events of similar size return to the same city every year.

"If we can land another piece of business like that, the team is working on other extraordinary events," Murray said.

Murray said the CRVA will look to woo the CIAA back to Charlotte once its contract with Baltimore ends.

POPULAR ON WCNC.COM