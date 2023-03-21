Charlotte leaders looking for input on budget

The city of Charlotte has a survey open for interested residents.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte residents will have the chance to provide input on what they want the city's budget to be used toward.

On Tuesday, the city of Charlotte opened a survey to get input for the fiscal year 2024 budget. Anyone who takes the survey will be able to choose which resources they think are important for the city to spend money on.

Accompanying the survey was a post on Twitter where the city of Charlotte asked which of seven initiatives do they feel is the greatest need to the Charlotte community.

The seven options are affordable housing, 2040 plan & UDO, corridors of opportunity, transportation & transit, HIRE Charlotte & jobs, digital divide solutions, and small/minority businesses. As of publication, affordable housing and transportation were the most-selected options.

The survey asks for opinions on garbage collection, economic development, and housing, among other things.

To take part in the survey, visit here. The survey is open until March 27.

