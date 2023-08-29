'It could tick all the boxes'| Charlotte leaders reach compromise plan for Eastland Yards

With the decision delayed for 45 days, the two developers will have to figure things out with the guidance of city staff.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The old Eastland Mall site now called Eastland Yards is once again in limbo.

Monday night, the Charlotte City Council was expected to vote between two proposals for about 30 acres of land that remains unaccounted for.

Instead, city leaders did not take any action, telling the two developers to collaborate together on a new plan.

“We felt there was an opportunity for folks to make a decision last night and that decision was kicked,” Greg Asciutto, CharlotteEAST Board of Directors chair, said. “It’s a mixed bag of emotions.”

There were two options on the table. QC East would have brought multi-use sports fields, an amphitheater and a place to hold events for e-sports. On the other hand, Eastland Yards Indoor Sports Complex, would have several courts.

“I totally understand that they need to listen to the community, they need to get all the information possible before making the right decision, and I think the compromise of both working together could be a great attribute for the city," Brad Wylde, Charlotte Soccer Academy executive director, said.

Charlotte Soccer Academy has been involved in the QC East project. Wylde said he sees the need for sports fields in the east Charlotte community.

“We’re playing on temporary lighted fields at schools and parks,” Wylde said.

He believes the indoor complex could be beneficial and both projects coming together could create more vitality for the area.

“It could tick all the boxes,” Wylde said.

CharlotteEAST, a community organization who has backed the indoor sports complex agrees, this could be a win.

“I think you have two teams who are really committed to making their project work," Asciutto said.

In the past, a handful of projects have fallen through after the Eastland Mall closed.

There's hope that won't happen again.

“As we’ve seen historically, these things can fall apart," Asciutto said.

Moving forward, the big questions are how will this deal get done, how will the projects come together, and which elements will stay or go.

There have been community concerns on lack of access, traffic, and concerts.