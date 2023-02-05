Charlotte leaders propose budget for 2024

The $3.3 billion proposal would fund a slew of programs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Charlotte leaders unveiled their proposed budget for the next fiscal year on Monday.

The proposal was revealed in a budget meeting on Monday and where officials revealed the $3.3 billion proposal that would fund a slew of programs and infrastructure projects, raise salaries for city employees and police officers, provide money for housing assistance.

City officials are emphasizing that the plan does not increase taxes but the city manager is warning it could be necessary in a future budget to sustain Charlotte's rate of growth.

"If we need more time to have a discussion about more revenue, I would hope that time starts tonight so that as we look at future budgets and having big audacious goals, we won't be able to do it with this type of budget I'm putting towards you tonight," said Marcus Johnson, Charlotte city manager.

While the 2024 budget proposal does not include tax increases it does include service fee increases. The largest of those is water services which will go up by around three dollars per month for the typical customer.

Additionally, the budget does not call for layoffs or furloughs of city employees. Instead, the budget proposes a six percent increase for all general hourly employees and a four percent salary pool for salaried employees.

The budget also allocates money toward improving housing conditions, limiting violence, and transportation needs.

A public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled for May 8, 2023.