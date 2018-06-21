CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte’s Mayor and other city and business leaders are in Atlanta where they had the chance to tour that city’s new Mercedes-Benz stadium.

The tour is part of a fact-finding trip sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce to learn some tips to make Charlotte better.

Atlanta’s new stadium is state-of-the-art and is home to the Atlanta Falcons football team and Atlanta United, a major league soccer team.

David Tepper who closed the deal to buy the Panthers has not said yet if he wants a new stadium or if he would consider moving the team if he doesn’t get one to replace the 21-year old Bank of America Stadium.

If Tepper does want a new stadium it will likely be on par with Atlanta’s.

Chamber President Bob Morgan and Mayor Vi Lyles answered my questions that were put to them by a Chamber spokesperson.

Mayor Lyles said what impressed her was the versatility of Atlanta’s stadium

“They’ve got soccer. They’ve got football. They’ve got the ability to bring in other entertainment options,” the Mayor said.

The Atlanta stadium cost $1.6 billion, $200-million of which was public money.

Morgan, the Chamber President said Atlanta is investing in itself and Charlotte might soon have to think about doing the same thing.

Said Morgan, “This year they are going to host he Super Bowl. A year later the Men’s Final Four in the NCAA. Are we willing to make the investment to compete for these high level events? We need to have that conversation."

Tepper said he will be in Charlotte in August after the sale of the team is finalized. That’s when we may get our first indication of what Tepper will want going forward.

© 2018 WCNC