A Charlotte man is accused of breaking into several homes under construction in the Indian Trail subdivision, Union Grove.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, charges have been filed against 29-year-old Noe Zeferino Garcia, for allegedly breaking into as many as six new homes under construction.

Deputies said over the past three weeks, Bonterra Builders has reported several burglarized homes resulting in the larceny of appliances, including microwaves, ranges and refrigerators.

Detectives, assisted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, approached Garcia’s residence located in the 4000 block of Rutgers Avenue in Charlotte early Tuesday morning where several stolen appliances were recovered.

CMPD arrested Garcia and charged him with possession of stolen goods. He was taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail for processing.

Detectives determined that Garcia is a drywall contractor but are not clear if he worked on any of the homes that were burglarized.

© 2018 WCNC