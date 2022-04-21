Owner of Middle C Jazz writes book about meeting stars like Diana Ross and Tony Bennett

When COVID-19 temporarily closed Larry Farber’s jazz club, he wrote a book.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The man responsible for bringing major music talent to Charlotte for 40 years spent COVID-19 getting creative after the jazz club he opened in late 2019 had to close like everything else.

Larry Farber wrote a book and came up with a plan to make his new club, and book, a success.



Farber has worked with all the greats. He has stories about Aretha Franklin and Tony Bennett so when his brand new jazz club temporarily had to close during the pandemic, he wrote a book documenting his career and all the interesting people he met along the way.

“I’ve been in the music world since I was 12,” Farber said.

Music is all Larry Farber has ever known. So after four decades of working as a producer and talent manager, he decided to open a jazz club in the heart of uptown called Middle C Jazz.

“We opened November 2019 and we were off to a great start and then February, March, COVID hit our world and we had to shut down march until June," he said.

The future of Middle C Jazz was unsure at best.

“And then even when we opened in June 2020 we were treading water to jeep music alive until things got better," Farer said.

Farber used the time away from the club to check something else off his bucket list.

“Because this little kid from Charlotte got to meet Tony Bennet and Aretha and Dianna Ross," he said. "I was the person who would go to parties and they would ask me to tell the story about when Darius Rucker did this or when Jackson Browne got Maurice Williams to do this or James Brown wanting to get cash at a performance.”

The book is now out and the club is now thriving.

“We knew we’d have to tread water through COVID but we gained traction," he said. "People came we still had a place for musicians to play and now we are on the map with some of the best names in the jazz world."

Some of the proceeds from the book are going to a local nonprofit that gets instruments to kids. Farber said he’s hoping to keep the music going here in Charlotte.

