After nearly a month in the hospital following horrific crash, Charlotte man celebrates recovery

25-year-old Jabari Nelson was wheeled out of the hospital Saturday to a cheering crowd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been a long road to get here, but on Saturday 25-year-old Jabari Nelson left the hospital and was greeted by cheers from a large group of family and friends who had gathered outside.

On July 13, Nelson was nearly killed when his vehicle collided with a tractor trailer on Interstate 85. He was rushed to the hospital with severe brain injuries.

Nearly four weeks later, Nelson credits his faith in God, his will and his determination for his speedy recovery.

Nelson's mother pushed him out of the hospital in a wheelchair, but he made sure to show supporters how well he's doing by standing up and taking a few steps.

And here's the big moment! Jabari's mom wheeled him to a cheering group of his family and friends. He even gave the crowd a show and walked around a little bit. Jabari credits his speedy recovery to his faith in God, as well as his will and determination. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/CVwDrAa5Ms — Lucas Bogg (@LucasBoggPhotog) August 8, 2020

It was an incredible sight for family members who weren't sure if he'd ever be able to walk out of the hospital. Emergency crews had to cut Nelson out of his vehicle using Jaws of Life following the accident.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions at the hospital Jabari's mother, Nichelle, says she wasn’t immediately able to be by her son’s side. But once she was, she says she instantly noticed progress. He slowly began to breathe and eat on his own and even started to move around a bit.