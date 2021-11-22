Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt will not seek another term

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A well-known leader in Charlotte is stepping away from her post next year.
Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt announced on Twitter late Sunday night she will not seek re-election.
In the Twitter thread, Eiselt says she is very proud of the work Charlotte City Council has done during her three terms to "move Charlotte forward as a city that strives to improve the quality of life for all residents, and values all people equally regardless of race, religion, economic standing or gender identity.
Eiselt said she never envisioned a role in public office. But in 2007, a man tried to abduct her at gunpoint. She founded Neighbors for a Safer Charlotte, advocating for court resources and policies to make all Charlotte residents safer.
The Charlotte City Council and mayoral elections are scheduled for 2022.
