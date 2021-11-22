Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt will not seek another term

She made the announcement on Twitter late Sunday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A well-known leader in Charlotte is stepping away from her post next year.

Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt announced on Twitter late Sunday night she will not seek re-election.

After much contemplation, I have decided I will not seek another term on the Charlotte City Council.

It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Charlotte as Mayor Pro Tem and an At-large member of the council. I am very proud of the work we have done over… (1/4) — Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt (@JulieEiselt) November 22, 2021

In the Twitter thread, Eiselt says she is very proud of the work Charlotte City Council has done during her three terms to "move Charlotte forward as a city that strives to improve the quality of life for all residents, and values all people equally regardless of race, religion, economic standing or gender identity.

Eiselt said she never envisioned a role in public office. But in 2007, a man tried to abduct her at gunpoint. She founded Neighbors for a Safer Charlotte, advocating for court resources and policies to make all Charlotte residents safer.

She then ran successfully for #CLTCC in 2015 and has been on council since then. Public safety and transportation/mobility have been two of her most passionate areas. — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) November 22, 2021

The Charlotte City Council and mayoral elections are scheduled for 2022.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts