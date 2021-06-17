Charlotte mayor proclaims June 17 Sanitation Engineer Appreciation Day

“I appreciate the hard work and dedication of our Solid Waste Services staff,” Mayor Lyles said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mayor Vi Lyles signed a proclamation declaring June 17 as Sanitation Engineer Appreciation Day.

“I appreciate the hard work and dedication of our Solid Waste Services staff,” Mayor Lyles said. “They rose to the occasion to provide an essential service protecting human health and the environment during very challenging circumstances.”

To mark the day, the Wells Fargo Duke Energy Center will be illuminated blue, green and yellow and Solid Waste will debut a new digital game, Trash Dash CLT, that highlights challenges faced by Solid Waste employees.

Designed by POTIONS & PIXELS, Trash Dash CLT underscores the complexities of solid waste operations. Players are provided the chance to be a driver for the day and to figure out how to navigate issues varying from equipment failure, staffing shortages and collection impediments—challenges that impact service quality, budget and customer satisfaction.

Solid Waste Services collection staff are responsible for collecting from 224,000 single-family homes weekly in the City of Charlotte. The work is demanding and waste collection is ranked the fifth most dangerous job by AdvisorSmith, based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.

“The employees of Solid Waste Services have worked throughout the pandemic, serving with pride and determination to maintain a small sense of normalcy for the residents of Charlotte,” said Rodney Jamison, director of Solid Waste Services. “Our staff have faced insurmountable challenges including longer hours, increased amounts of garbage and staffing shortages and have continued to deliver quality service on schedule.”

