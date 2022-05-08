Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles proclaims May 8 'Stop the Tears Sunday'

Lyles made the proclamation to honor the efforts of the “Stop the Killing Crusade,” which is an organization that has been working in Charlotte to decrease violence.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — May 8 is “Stop the Tears Sunday” in the City of Charlotte, according to a proclamation from Mayor Vi Lyles.

Lyles made the proclamation to honor the efforts of the “Stop the Killing Crusade,” which is an organization that has been working since the 1980s in Charlotte to decrease violence.

CMPD saw an 18% decrease in homicides last year, with 20 fewer killings in 2021 compared to 2020.

This year, the “Stop the Killing Crusade” is aiming to help bring the homicide rate down by 25%.

"Love is the answer,” James Barnett, founder of the crusade, said. “We're going to show this city, you know, how we're going to decrease the murder rate, and we want to be a shining example for the whole country to see that you can win this battle. It takes love. It takes unity and coming together."

The crusade is kicking off a new campaign on Mother’s Day as a part of “Stop the Tears Sunday.”

IN OTHER NEWS: Raleigh officers kill man setting cars ablaze near police station

"It is not the end, but the beginning of a big campaign where we're trying to decrease the number of mothers who are burying their children, who are crying,” Barnett said.

As a part of its campaign push on Mother’s Day, the crusade is trying to get young people to sign a pledge to their mothers to be drug and violence-free as a gift to their moms on Mother’s Day.

"We're hoping to give hope to people that they can see a young person who's signed the pledge to this mother,” Barnett said. “You got to reach the youth."

Contact Kendall Morris at kmorris2@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.







