Charlotte youth employment program works to create future workforce among labor shortages

This summer, more than 300 youths worked more than 44,000 hours and collectively earned more than $508,000.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte is redesigning education and workforce systems for teens in the community through the Mayor’s Youth Employment Program.

Students develop workplace skills, explore career opportunities, and learn about subjects they usually aren’t taught in the classroom.

With the worker shortage, building an employment pipeline is more important than ever.

“We know deeply that we have to prepare you for the talent that we need to have in the future,” Mayor Vi Lyles said to students on Tuesday. “In Charlotte what we want -- we want you to have the training the education and here’s your job offer. That’s what’s going to make a difference.”

Approximately 70 host employers participated in 2022.

“It gives me a huge leg up,” Mayor’s Youth Employment Program participant Jonathan Lee said.

During the employment program, Lee completed an internship with a construction company.

“It was really a great opportunity for me to see what I could do and what I wanted to do and really experience things,” Lee said.

The program has been recognized nationally and at the state level for its successes and innovations in workforce development.

“When you get this right now, and you get these programs right, you’re setting us up for future generations, future success for the city,” deputy secretary for the Department of Education, Cindy Marten said.

Deputy Secretary for the Department of Education, Cindy Marten, held a roundtable Tuesday, at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center. It was an open conversation with city leaders, companies, and students. Marten discussed plans to adapt to changes in schools and the workforce, after the pandemic.

“The investments we make in the next 20 months are going to impact the investments in the next 20 years,” Marten said.

Part of that investment includes retraining teachers and redesigning education.

“I think it will really take not just CMS, Charlotte, it's going to happen on the state level,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh said.

Hattabaugh said now is the time to be more aggressive with recruitment in our own backyard, which includes enhancing the relationships between CMS, local corporations, and universities.

“Having a great teacher in every classroom is a challenge in today’s environment and we have an opportunity in Charlotte to work locally,” Hattabaugh said.

At the event, students also spoke about how the pandemic has impacted their education and the importance of mental health.