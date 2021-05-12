Charlotte, Mecklenburg County leaders to vote and discuss impactful items this week

Topics will range from COVID-19 relief money to working with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is expected to be a busy couple of days for Charlotte City Council, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and Mecklenburg County commissioners.

On Monday, Dec. 6, Charlotte City Council members will meet to start drafting maps for the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the plan that'll set the path for how Charlotte will be built out for decades to come.

That meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Council members will also get an update on how federal COVID-19 relief money is being spent in Charlotte. The updates comes after Mayor Vi Lyles was scrutinized for promising around $10 million of it to go toward bridging the digital divide. Some leaders say they were blindsided by that promise.

Council will also get an update on the North Carolina Department of Transportation projects that are in the works across the area.

The second meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners are also expected to meet on Monday with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education members.

According to a special notice sent out by the county, the district is expected set out goals and strategies to help boost educational outcomes for students, especially Black and Hispanic students. Violence within schools is also expected to be addressed.

That meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Mecklenburg BOCC will also vote on the Atrium Health Innovation District. The money for the new district, which would be anchored by a medical school, would come from a tax increment grant.

The City of Charlotte already approved its portion of funds to the project.

That meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m.