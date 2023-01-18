Charlotte Mecklenburg Libraries plan to issue 20K refurbished laptops

Applications will open to the public on January 19, 2023.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Library will be issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops to eligible adults in Mecklenburg County.

Funded through the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), each laptop is free and includes preloaded productivity and education applications as well as all necessary hardware needed for set-up.

Applications will open to the public on January 19, 2023. All laptops will have the ability to connect to WiFi, but internet service is not included.

In order to be eligible for a laptop, applicants must:

Be 18 years or older

Be a Mecklenburg County resident

Have an active email address (all communication will be done via email)

Understand that MeckTech devices are provided as-is with open-source software only and do not come with dedicated technical support

Have a photo ID with a corresponding identification number (such as a driver’s license or state ID, employee ID, passport, student ID, tribal enrollment card, etc.)

Provide proof of Mecklenburg County address (PO Boxes will not be accepted)

Sign a statement attesting that they would not otherwise have the technology necessary to meet their educational/informational needs

According to Meck-Tech, approved applicants will receive a confirmation email 7-10 business days after submission, where they will be prompted to sign up for a distribution date and time.

Applicants who are not approved, will not receive an email.

For more information, dial 311 to explore other opportunities for technology assistance, or click here for the Meck-Tech website.

