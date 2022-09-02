Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is donating 20,000 laptops to eligible county residents

The application process began September 1 and will continue while supplies last

The initiative is funded by the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) and is part of MeckTech Connect, a CML partnership with Open Broadband, a new internet service dedicated to providing free home internet service to underserved communities with the goal of helping to close the digital divide.

While internet service is not included, information on obtaining discounted internet service is available both online and onsite during this giveaway.

In order to be eligible for a laptop, applicants must be 18 years or older and a resident of Mecklenburg County. Proof of residency and a photo ID are required in order to pick up a laptop. Finally, laptop recipients will have to sign a form confirming that they lack the technological necessities for meeting informational or educational needs and goals.

In order to apply to receive a laptop, visit MeckTech.org and fill out the application form.

