CMPD officer with 21 years experience dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who suffered a medical emergency at his home Monday died in the hospital, officials announced.
Officer Dean Lauber was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at his home on Dec. 19, CMPD announced. He died Tuesday night. Lauber's wife, a Charlotte Fire Department firefighter, was by his said, along with his children and CMPD colleagues, the department said.
Lauber, who joined CMPD in 2001, served in the Independence Division.
"Please keep his family and fellow officers in your prayers as they begin this difficult journey," CMPD said in a tweet. "We appreciate the public support during our bereavement."
You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app to watch live newscasts and on-demand videos.
PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.