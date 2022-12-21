CMPD officer with 21 years experience dies

Officer Dean Lauber, who joined Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in 2001, died after suffering a medical emergency at his home Monday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who suffered a medical emergency at his home Monday died in the hospital, officials announced.

Officer Dean Lauber was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at his home on Dec. 19, CMPD announced. He died Tuesday night. Lauber's wife, a Charlotte Fire Department firefighter, was by his said, along with his children and CMPD colleagues, the department said.

Lauber, who joined CMPD in 2001, served in the Independence Division.

"Please keep his family and fellow officers in your prayers as they begin this difficult journey," CMPD said in a tweet. "We appreciate the public support during our bereavement."

On December 19, 2022 Independence Division Officer Dean Lauber suffered a medical emergency at home and was taken to the hospital. Last night, Officer Lauber passed away surrounded by his wife, Jessica (a @charlottefire firefighter), his children and members of his CMPD Family. pic.twitter.com/goBNDOSGtz — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 21, 2022

