Police asking for public's help to find missing 9-year-old in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is asking for the public's help to find a missing child.
According to a release from the department, 9-year-old Ka'Mya Yeldell was last seen in the 1400 block of Samuel Street in Charlotte just before 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26. That's near the Uptown area in Charlotte.
The child "may be emotionally upset and her family is concerned about her well-being," CMPD said in the release.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.
