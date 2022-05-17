CMPD officers to hand out groceries in south Charlotte

CMPD officer will hand out free groceries at the Victory Christian Center on East Arrowood Road Wednesday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police is teaming up with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to distribute meals to families in need this week.

CMPD officers will hand out free groceries to folks in south Charlotte Wednesday at the Victory Christian Center on East Arrowood Road. The officers will be handing out meals from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Approximately 512,000 people in the 24-county region live at or below the poverty level, according to Second Harvest. Over 42% of people at the risk of hunger in the Charlotte area are children and seniors.

