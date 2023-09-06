CMPD training at Bank of America Stadium Wednesday

There is no active threat to the community as officers will be training at Bank of America Stadium Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced it will conduct a training exercise at Bank of America Stadium Wednesday.

CMPD hasn't released any further details on Wednesday's training in Uptown but the department did say there is no active threat to the public and Charlotte residents shouldn't be concerned if they see an abnormal number of officers around the Panthers' stadium.

WCNC Charlotte asked CMPD for more information about Wednesday's procedure. As of 11:30 a.m., CMPD hasn't responded to that request.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts

