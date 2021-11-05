CMS superintendent to announce action after sexual misconduct allegations

Sexual assaults have been reported at 4 CMS campuses, including Hawthorne Academy, Myers Park High School and Olympic High School.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston will announce how the district will handle allegations of sexual misconduct on school grounds Friday.

Winston will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. Friday, a little over two weeks since saying CMS would address concerns from students and parents. Sexual assaults have been reported on four CMS campuses, including Olympic High School and Hawthorne Academy. Winston is expected to outline initiatives from CMS and then take questions from reporters.

Laura Dunn, a prominent attorney who focuses on Title IX and sexual assault cases, asked the U.S. Department of Education to open an investigation into CMS for its handling of reported assaults. Dunn represents several former Myers Park High School students who reported being raped or sexually assaulted at school.

Hawthorne Academy's principal and assistant principal were suspended with pay on Nov. 9. The reason for their suspensions was not made public and it was not announced how long the suspensions would last.

Dunn said CMS made an agreement with the Education Department's Office of Civil Rights in 2017 to make changes but not enough has been done to comply with Title IX.

CMS announced the creation of a Title IX task force back in August after Myers Park students said administrators didn't properly handle reports of sexual assault and harassment appropriately. Mark Bosco, the former principal of Myers Park, was reassigned to a new position with CMS in October.

