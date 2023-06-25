Charlotte mom seeking solutions with new app for kids

She says the goal is to save lives by combatting things like violence and suicide.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chanda Spates is a mom on a mission.

Spates is working to stop violence and empower the youth with her new app, DDAAT-APP.

"We have to do something our kids here are hurting, and we're seeing it every day," said Spates.

Spates says counseling alone isn't enough, that's why she created an app that provides wraparound services that benefits a variety of needs.

"It's one point of access where you can get education, life skills, mentoring, vocational training, counseling all in one app," said Spates.

She says the app is also not only responsive but also proactive too.

"If a child is going into the suicide topics quite frequently, this technology will literally make that call for that child in the app and connect them to a call center," said Spates.

Many organizations like Dream Smart Revision Counseling and Wellness are also stepping in to help with hopes of rebuilding communities and helping children find themselves.

"I'm still trying to find out more about myself," said Jeff Morris, with Dream Smart.

"Imagine how it would be for a 12 or 13-year-old who is on a search to find themselves."

Jarrett Evans is with Revision Counseling and Wellness, and he says many kids are in need of guidance and more positive role models.

"I know how important it is to have a mentor or someone like a father," said Evans.

This is a mission they can’t do alone and they're calling for all hands on deck in efforts of transforming communities.

"If you're a mentor, therapist, or a business owner, please support the cause," said Spates.

"Let's do something positive and let these kids know that someone out there cares."