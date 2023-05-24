Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport closed due to police activity

All air traffic has been stopped and police say they are conducting an active investigation at the airport in northeastern Monroe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport in Monroe is closed because of police activity.

Details are extremely limited but the police department is asking people to avoid the area, according to a post the law enforcement agency made on social media.

"Police are conducting an active investigation and the airport is closed to visitors at this time," the police department said. "All air traffic has been paused."

The airport is located northeast of the downtown area and serves mostly private and small aircraft.

A check of an airplane tracker confirms no aircraft are arriving or departing at the airport, which has one runway located between Old Charlotte Highway and Weddington Road.

While no roads have been closed to drivers, the police department warns to expect delays because of the "increased law enforcement presence in the area."

