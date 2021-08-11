'The world needs to know about them' | Charlotte mother loses two children in matter of months

Mejelic Young should have turned five years old on Wednesday. In June her body was found in a backyard. Her stepmother now grieves her loss and her son's loss, too.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mejelic 'Jelli' Young should have been celebrating her fifth birthday on Wednesday. Instead, her ashes sit in her stepmother's living room as she continues to grieve the loss of her stepdaughter, along with the loss of her own son.

"You wouldn't wish this on your worst enemy," Antoinette Austin said.

The Charlotte mother is still grieving after her stepdaughter was murdered and found in a shallow grave in her biological mother's backyard in June, according to police.

Young was a bright spirit who just wanted to be loved, Austin said.

The medical examiner has yet to announce an official cause of death.

Investigators told reporters the child was living in an 'abusive environment' with her biological mother.

Police charged her biological mother, Malikah Diane Bennett, with her daughter's murder. Young's grandmother, Tammy Taylor Moffett, was charged with concealing a death and accessory after the fact to murder.

CMPD investigators told WCNC Charlotte Young was likely dead since September 2020.

Months later, the pain of her loss is still felt. Austin doesn't know if it will ever fade. Memories of their time bring smiles and tears to Austin's face, especially on Young's birthday.

"Today is Jelli's fifth birthday," Austin said as she looked across her living room at a picture of the little girl.

Her living room has turned into a tribute room. Sadly, there are tributes to more than just Young.

Austin buried her son, Damontae Austin, on Aug. 4.

The 18-year-old was gunned down in Charlotte on July 26.

"Not being able to hug your kids, not being able to kiss them," she said. "It's just not right. I don't have no more kids. I'm by myself."

Austin wants justice for both of her kids, including Young, who she says she raised since she was a baby.

"She was with me nearly every day," Austin says. "It's not fair how Jelli was done, it's not fair how my son was done. They need to know. The world needs to know about them."

Austin said the Department of Social Services failed Jelli and that they should have done more to protect her.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to DSS. A spokesperson said they were looking into our inquiries and would get back to us soon.

If you know a child experiencing abuse, be sure to call 980-31-HELPS (43577). To know the signs of emotional, physical, or sexual abuse or neglect, click here.