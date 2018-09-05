Celebrate Mother’s Day 2018 with some of these special Charlotte-area freebies and deals. Make sure to follow each link to learn the details, such as locations and times. This list will grow as more freebies are added throughout the week, so make sure to bookmark it. If you’re not doing this already, you can subscribe to Charlotte on the Cheap’s daily emails (just one a day), and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

More good stuff: Mother’s Day gifts from Groupon.

You might also be interested in:

Free things to do this week

The Calendar of Charlotte Events

Charlotte live music calendar

Outdoor movies

Outdoor Concert Series

Upcoming free and cheap for kids to do

Mother’s Day food and drink deals around Charlotte

Pie: Treat Mom to the Mother’s Day buffet at Shoney’s and she’ll get a free slice of strawberry pie.

Frozen Yogurt: Participating TCBY locations are giving moms up to 6 ounces of frozen yogurt for free on Mother’s Day. See store for details. Find your closest TCBY.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Moms who dine here on Sunday, May 13, get a $25 gift card to use at a future visit.

Free box of chocolate at First Watch: Moms who dine at First Watch,1643 Matthews Township Pkwy

Matthews, on Sunday, May 13, get a free box of chocolates.

Mother's Day Events

Gardens: Moms get into Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens for free Saturday and Sunday. The first 250 moms get a free potted plant.

Art: Moms get into the Bechtler Museum of Art for free Saturday and Sunday. Plus get 20% off items at the Museum Store all weekend.

Jumping: Moms jump for free at Sky Zone Charlotte on Sunday.

More art (and a movie): Bring your mom to the Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture, and you both get in free. At 2 p.m., watch The Classic Black Cinema Series – Ava and Gabriel: A Love Story.

Queen City Mother’s Day Festival: Saturday, May 12, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Carole Hoefener Center, 615 E. Street. Vendors, free makeovers, free bounce house for the kids, free swag bags for the first 100 guests.

Bass Pro Shops: Get a free 4×6 photo with Mom on Saturday, May 12, or Sunday, May 13, at Bass Pro Shops or Cabela’s. On Sunday, the first 100 moms to get their picture taken will get a free gift.

The Pit Indoor Karting: Moms race for free on Sunday, May 13 at this facility in Mooresville. One free race (when accompanied by a paying kid) and then half-price races the rest of the day.

Sip ‘n’ Shop: 7th Street Public Market is holding a Mother’s Day Sip ‘n’ Shop Friday, May 11, 2018, from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Browse for gifts from many local vendors. The first 100 guests get a free glass of sparkling wine.

Climb Out of The Darkness: Maternal Mental Health Awareness Walk: Saturday, May 12, 10 a.m. at Freedom Park. Join in a one-mile walk to honor mothers who have struggled with postpartum depression. There will be giveaways and children’s activities too.

More free and cheap stuff to do Mother’s Day Weekend

Friday, May 11, 2018

7th Street Public Market Mother's Day Sip & Shop

4:30 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street Public Market

River Jam: The Nth Power

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | U.S. National Whitewater Center

Saturday, May 12, 2018

Moms get in free at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden Mother's Day weekend

9:00 am to 5:00 pm | FREE | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

Charlotte Warehouse Sale

9:00 am to 8:00 pm | FREE | Charlotte Warehouse Sale

Climb Out of The Darkness: Maternal Mental Health Awareness Walk

10:00 am | FREE | Freedom Park

Spring Into Arts Festival in Concord

10:00 am to 4:00 pm | FREE | Downtown Concord

Moms get into Bechtler Museum for free Mother's Day Weekend

10:00 am to 5:00 pm | FREE | Bechtler Museum of Modern Art

Art & Soul of South End

11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | Historic South End

Free 4x6 Mother's Day Picture

12:00 pm to 5:00 pm | Bass Pro Shops

Free 4x6 Mother's Day Picture

12:00 pm to 5:00 pm | Cabela’s

2018 Queen City Mother Day's Festival

1:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Carole Hoefener Center

Starving Artist Market at Lenny Boy

1:00 pm to 6:00 pm | FREE | Lenny Boy Brewing Co.

Rockin' the Burg: Kids in America - Ultimate 80's Tribute Band

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Harrisburg Park

Spring Concert Series at The Music Yard: Dark Water Rising, Opening: Hustle Souls

6:00 pm to 11:00 pm | FREE | The Music Yard

Sunday, May 13, 2018

Free pie for moms at Shoney's on Mother's Day

All Day | FREE | Shoney’s

Free Frozen Yogurt for Moms on Mother's Day at TCBY

All Day | FREE

Free box of chocolates for moms at First Watch

7:00 am to 2:30 pm | FREE | First Watch

Moms get in free at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden Mother's Day weekend

9:00 am to 5:00 pm | FREE | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

Mother's Day: Moms who dine at Ruth's Chris Steak House get a free $25 gift card

11:00 am to 9:00 pm

Free 4x6 Mother's Day Picture

12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Free 4x6 Mother's Day Picture

12:00 pm to 4:00 pm | Cabela’s

Moms get into Bechtler Museum for free Mother's Day Weekend

12:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Bechtler Museum of Modern Art

Charlotte Warehouse Sale

12:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Charlotte Warehouse Sale

Moms jump for free at Sky Zone Charlotte on Mother's Day

12:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Sky Zone Charlotte

Moms (and you) get into Gantt Center for free on Mother's Day

1:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture

Mother's Day: Free indoor karting at The Pit in Mooresville

1:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | The Pit Indoor Kart Racing

Mother's Day Hike

2:00 pm to 3:30 pm | FREE | Latta Plantation Nature Center and Preserve

© 2018 WCNC