Celebrate Mother’s Day 2018 with some of these special Charlotte-area freebies and deals. Make sure to follow each link to learn the details, such as locations and times. This list will grow as more freebies are added throughout the week, so make sure to bookmark it. If you’re not doing this already, you can subscribe to Charlotte on the Cheap’s daily emails (just one a day), and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
More good stuff: Mother’s Day gifts from Groupon.
Pie: Treat Mom to the Mother’s Day buffet at Shoney’s and she’ll get a free slice of strawberry pie.
Frozen Yogurt: Participating TCBY locations are giving moms up to 6 ounces of frozen yogurt for free on Mother’s Day. See store for details. Find your closest TCBY.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Moms who dine here on Sunday, May 13, get a $25 gift card to use at a future visit.
Free box of chocolate at First Watch: Moms who dine at First Watch,1643 Matthews Township Pkwy
Matthews, on Sunday, May 13, get a free box of chocolates.
Mother's Day Events
Gardens: Moms get into Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens for free Saturday and Sunday. The first 250 moms get a free potted plant.
Art: Moms get into the Bechtler Museum of Art for free Saturday and Sunday. Plus get 20% off items at the Museum Store all weekend.
Jumping: Moms jump for free at Sky Zone Charlotte on Sunday.
More art (and a movie): Bring your mom to the Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture, and you both get in free. At 2 p.m., watch The Classic Black Cinema Series – Ava and Gabriel: A Love Story.
Queen City Mother’s Day Festival: Saturday, May 12, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Carole Hoefener Center, 615 E. Street. Vendors, free makeovers, free bounce house for the kids, free swag bags for the first 100 guests.
Bass Pro Shops: Get a free 4×6 photo with Mom on Saturday, May 12, or Sunday, May 13, at Bass Pro Shops or Cabela’s. On Sunday, the first 100 moms to get their picture taken will get a free gift.
The Pit Indoor Karting: Moms race for free on Sunday, May 13 at this facility in Mooresville. One free race (when accompanied by a paying kid) and then half-price races the rest of the day.
Sip ‘n’ Shop: 7th Street Public Market is holding a Mother’s Day Sip ‘n’ Shop Friday, May 11, 2018, from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Browse for gifts from many local vendors. The first 100 guests get a free glass of sparkling wine.
Climb Out of The Darkness: Maternal Mental Health Awareness Walk: Saturday, May 12, 10 a.m. at Freedom Park. Join in a one-mile walk to honor mothers who have struggled with postpartum depression. There will be giveaways and children’s activities too.
More free and cheap stuff to do Mother’s Day Weekend
Friday, May 11, 2018
7th Street Public Market Mother's Day Sip & Shop
4:30 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | 7th Street Public Market
7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | U.S. National Whitewater Center
Saturday, May 12, 2018
Moms get in free at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden Mother's Day weekend
9:00 am to 5:00 pm | FREE | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
9:00 am to 8:00 pm | FREE | Charlotte Warehouse Sale
Climb Out of The Darkness: Maternal Mental Health Awareness Walk
10:00 am | FREE | Freedom Park
Spring Into Arts Festival in Concord
10:00 am to 4:00 pm | FREE | Downtown Concord
Moms get into Bechtler Museum for free Mother's Day Weekend
10:00 am to 5:00 pm | FREE | Bechtler Museum of Modern Art
11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | Historic South End
12:00 pm to 5:00 pm | Bass Pro Shops
12:00 pm to 5:00 pm | Cabela’s
2018 Queen City Mother Day's Festival
1:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Carole Hoefener Center
Starving Artist Market at Lenny Boy
1:00 pm to 6:00 pm | FREE | Lenny Boy Brewing Co.
Rockin' the Burg: Kids in America - Ultimate 80's Tribute Band
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Harrisburg Park
Spring Concert Series at The Music Yard: Dark Water Rising, Opening: Hustle Souls
6:00 pm to 11:00 pm | FREE | The Music Yard
Sunday, May 13, 2018
Free pie for moms at Shoney's on Mother's Day
All Day | FREE | Shoney’s
Free Frozen Yogurt for Moms on Mother's Day at TCBY
All Day | FREE
Free box of chocolates for moms at First Watch
7:00 am to 2:30 pm | FREE | First Watch
Moms get in free at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden Mother's Day weekend
9:00 am to 5:00 pm | FREE | Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
Mother's Day: Moms who dine at Ruth's Chris Steak House get a free $25 gift card
11:00 am to 9:00 pm
12:00 pm to 4:00 pm
12:00 pm to 4:00 pm | Cabela’s
Moms get into Bechtler Museum for free Mother's Day Weekend
12:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Bechtler Museum of Modern Art
12:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Charlotte Warehouse Sale
Moms jump for free at Sky Zone Charlotte on Mother's Day
12:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Sky Zone Charlotte
Moms (and you) get into Gantt Center for free on Mother's Day
1:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
Mother's Day: Free indoor karting at The Pit in Mooresville
1:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | The Pit Indoor Kart Racing
2:00 pm to 3:30 pm | FREE | Latta Plantation Nature Center and Preserve