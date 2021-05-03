Beloved Charlotte ice cream shop Mr. K's closing down

Mr. K's Soft Ice Cream, the old-fashioned burger joint on South Boulevard, will close its doors Friday after more than 50 years in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mr. K's Soft Ice Cream, a beloved ice cream shop and diner in Charlotte's South End, will close for the final time Friday after more than 53 years in business.

The restaurant made the announcement on its Facebook page. Mr. K's, located on South Boulevard in the heart of South End, will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday.

"We appreciate the many memories we've shared with all of you. Not many places in Charlotte make it 50+ years, but with your support, we've been able to join that elite crowd," Mr. K's wrote on its Facebook page. "We hope you've felt the love from our family to yours.

"Thank you again. And best wishes to everyone."

Mr. K's first opened in 1967 as Zesto's. Four years later, in 1971, they underwent a building makeover and changed the name to Mr. Ks.

By the late 80s, Mr. K's was well established in the community and became a beacon of hope during Hurricane Hugo. As many people in Charlotte went several days without power, Mr. K's served meals to those in need.

News of the Charlotte institution closing led to an outpouring of emotions from longtime customers.