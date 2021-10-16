See the Queen City through her iconic signs, now on full display

The Charlotte Signs Project is an installation of the city's most iconic signs at the Charlotte Museum of History.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We know Charlotte is changing, but there's a new exhibit showing the signs from the times in the Queen City.

You can't miss them weaving through the Charlotte Museum of History. Signs are everywhere, and they'll stay there for quite some time as a new installation gets underway.

"It's amazing what these iconic signs mean to the charlotte community," said Christopher Lawing, the founder of the Charlotte Signs Project.

He and others who worked on the project wanted to allow visitors who've lived in Charlotte for decades or even those who just moved here to see the signs that made Charlotte what it was.

"These signs allow people to look back in the past and learn a little bit about history, or relive some of their own personal memories, and kind of travel back in time like a time capsule," Lawling said.

You can see signs like the huge JFG Coffee sign that was taken down from its original location near Bank of America Stadium in 2009.

What is 'disappointed'? City of Raleigh reacts to 'Jeopardy!' miss

Others include the Penguin Drive-In sign that was taken down in Plaza Midwood and the original 'rising sun' sign from the old Eastland Mall that was demolished in 2014.

The display opened Saturday and will continue at the museum for the next 18 months.

"Every sign has a story and every sign's story is a totally different story," Lawing added. "It's the community's story, and it's a great way to tell the story of community and the history of Charlotte, the history of the people."