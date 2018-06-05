CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte's bid to host the Republican National Convention in 2020 remains alive and well after a leading GOP source said the Queen City was named one of the finalists.

While there is no official list of finalists, the GOP source said Charlotte's bid is being taken seriously and the city has a good chance.

When Charlotte formally submitted the bid in April, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority CEO Tom Murray said in a statement that hosting the RNC will not generate "substantial economic impact" but also place the Queen City on a national stage.

The Democratic National Convention in 2012 generated an economic impact of more than $163 million to the city of Charlotte. To put that number in perspective, the highly-anticipated 2019 NBA All-Star Game is expected to bring an estimated $100 million to the Queen City.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, a Democrat, set aside her political affiliation to help improve the Queen City's chances of hosting the 2020 RNC.

“People visiting our community will be impressed with the collaboration among our network of private sector, nonprofit and government partners to create an extraordinary experience,” Lyles said in February. “Our past successes are the foundation for creating a successful event in 2020."

Lyles was later praised for the presentation that highlighted the growth in hotels and other amenities and services the city could offer.