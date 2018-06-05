One factor that works in Charlotte’s favor is that the city has done it before. The 2012 DNC was the largest event in Charlotte's history as it drew over 5,000 delegates, media and visitors.
The Queen City won praise for staging the convention even as hundreds of demonstrators staged protests where there were no serious incidents or violence.
One year after the Queen City hosted the 2012 DNC, former Charlotte city council member Edwin Peacock told NBC Charlotte he could not have asked for a better outcome.
"It was a game changer for Charlotte. Obviously redefined who we are, globally," Peacock said of the 2012 convention.
"They saw what I've always seen: Charlotte is a very efficient, southern city," Peacock said in 2013.
As for GOP's convention for 2020, the Republican National Committee is expected to make a recommendation on a host city to President Trump later this summer.
