CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte may not have an MLS team anytime soon but international soccer is back in the Queen City.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup will be returning to Charlotte for summer 2019. The announcement was made at the Bank of America Stadium Tuesday afternoon.

While we won't know which teams will be playing in the Queen City, the tournament will be expanding from 12 teams to 16.

The United States is hoping to defend the Gold Cup after defeating Jamaica 2-1 in 2017.

