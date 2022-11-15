Charlotte names Michigan assistant as head coach

Biff Poggi will become the third Charlotte 49ers football coach next season. He helped the Michigan Wolverines win the 2021 Big Ten Championship.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers have named their next head coach.

On Tuesday, Charlotte announced that Biff Poggi will take the team's head coaching position after spending multiple seasons with the University of Michigan.

Poggi is currently in his third season with the Wolverines as an associate head coach under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan is off to an undefeated 10-0 start and is in contention to compete in the College Football Playoffs.

With Poggi on the coaching staff, Michigan won the 2021 Big Ten Championship and qualified for the College Football Playoffs. Poggi also helped the team qualify for the 2016 Orange Bowl in a different coaching role.

Before helping the Wolverines reach the pinnacle of college football, he founded and led the football program at Saint Frances Academy in his native Baltimore. At Saint Frances, Poggi helped bring the school to national prominence by securing funding for dozens of scholarships and landing his players with top universities after graduation.

Poggi's efforts with the school were featured in The Cost of Winning, an HBO documentary series.

“We are extremely fortunate to welcome Biff Poggi as our head football coach,” said Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “He is a transformational leader and has a sterling reputation as a coach, having had phenomenal success at the highest levels of college and high school football.

Harbaugh touted Poggi as being an instrumental part of Michigan's success over the last few seasons.

“Biff has been a tremendous asset to our University of Michigan Football program, providing support and mentorship to our coaching staff and players," said Harbaugh. "I know that his leadership and ability to develop a team-first culture will be a huge asset to the Charlotte 49ers.”

Charlotte parted ways with their last head coach, Will Healy, after a 1-7 start to the 2022 season. The 49ers finished the year with a 2-9 record under interim head coach Pete Rossomando.