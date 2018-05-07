CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NBA star and Charlotte native Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha welcomed a baby boy into the world.

Curry took to Instagram to show baby boy Canon. The former Charlotte Christian standout shared the photo Wednesday night.

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Jul 4, 2018 at 4:55pm PDT

Canon's birth marks a very eventful summer for Stephen Curry, as he helped the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship, the team's third in the last four NBA seasons, back in June.

Stephen Curry's two daughters, Riley and Ryan, made headlines during the Warriors' playoff run after Ayesha posted a picture of the two sleeping during Golden State's 101-92 Game 7 victory over Houston for the Western Conference championship.

The Curry family is well known across the Queen City as Stephen's father Dell played 10 seasons for the Charlotte Hornets.

