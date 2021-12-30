Here are the road closures to expect in Charlotte for New Year's events

CLT New Year's Eve and CLT New Year's Day 5K will mean alternate routes for drivers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotteans will be able to ring in the New Year in Uptown, which will mean some roads will be closed for the events celebrating the start of 2022.

The celebrations start at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and go until 12:30 a.m. On New Year's Day, avid runners will take to the streets for the New Year's Day 5K. Closures for the New Year's Eve celebration will run overnight into the early hours of New Year's Day. Meanwhile, specific closures are not listed online for the 5K, but a route map was provided.

The closures for the New Year's Eve Celebration start as early as 9 a.m.; a section of Levine Avenue stretching from Church Street to Tryon Street closes then until 3 a.m. the next day. Meanwhile, a span of Tryon Street from Stonewall Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will close from 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. the next day.

The route for the New Year's Day 5K is fairly straightforward: it'll go down a stretch of North Tryon Street from Old Concord Road and finish at McCullough Commons. Runners will cross the intersection with University City Boulevard, and the route ends just before East WT Harris Boulevard. The 5K starts at 8 a.m., so drivers should expect closures in that area.

MORE NEWS: Man charged with killing woman at NoDa art studio dies in prison