'We're afraid' | Charlotte neighbors concerned about speeding amid dog park damage

A new neighborhood petition with more than 300 signatures so far is pushing safety in hopes of preventing another crash from happening yet again.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Travel along Shamrock Drive and the people who live in the area will say there’s a troubling pattern.

Speeding cars cause crashes. Liz Monterrey says since moving here last February, she’s witnessed at least three cars plowing into the neighborhood dog park. And as a pup parent, she says these continued crashes are creating fear.

"It’s a shame that we can’t have nice things because it’s something we can’t use, as residents we’re afraid," Monterrey said.

"If people are just as passionate about this as I am and then maybe that will be enough leverage to then get the attention of officials and say 'hey, look the whole neighborhood is behind this,'" Monterrey said. "Here’s the curve that people come from and there’s the dog park. I think there should be a stop sign right here or some sort of speed control.”

Other suggestions include speed bumps, roundabouts or even increased lighting around the dog park.

We’re told the neighborhood improvement project has some plans underway for 2024, but residents worry failing to take action now or never could be the difference between life and death.

"How much time do we have to wait, do people need to get hurt, does someone have to die for people to take action," Monterrey said.

