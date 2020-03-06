The topic of the news conference has not been announced but it comes after an emergency, closed door session of Charlotte City Council.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials with the City of Charlotte are expected to hold an afternoon news conference following an emergency, closed door meeting of the Charlotte city Council.

The topic of the news conference was not announced in advanced. A spokesperson said the the emergency council meeting was to "convene a closed session meeting for the purposes of consulting with the City Attorney and preserving attorney-client privilege."

The identity of the client was not known.

The meeting comes on the same day President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee instituted a deadline to determine how the RNC would operate in August amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The public statements also come amid continuing protests in Charlotte and around the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department was beginning an internal review of an incident Tuesday night that seemingly trapped protesters on 4th Street in uptown Charlotte.

Last Friday night, Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston was among those arrested while protesting on Beatties Road Road.

It is expected to begin upon the conclusion of the emergency council meeting.

