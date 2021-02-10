Charlotte non-profit aims to close disparities in recreational aquatics

Since 2014, Charlotte’s Evolutionary Aquatics, once known as Mahogany Mermaids has been celebrating diversity and inclusion through recreational aquatics.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Research shows African Americans drown in significantly disproportionate numbers compared to their White counterparts.

According to the CDC, drowning rates among blacks between the ages of five to 19 years old is nearly six times higher than those among whites in the same age group.

A Charlotte non-profit, led by Black women, is making it a mission to change that narrative.

“Whenever there were public pools or even in hotels you know we had to fight to be in those spaces," Dawn Patton, Evolutionary Aquatics Swim Coach, said.

Since 2014, Charlotte’s Evolutionary Aquatics, once known as Mahogany Mermaids has been celebrating diversity and inclusion through recreational aquatics.

“Segregation has made a huge impact on our community now,” Patton explained. “I actually saw an article about Saint Augustine in Florida where they had to do basically ocean sit-ins and there are pictures of them being beat just going into the ocean just a swim.”

The U.S Masters Swimming team believes every adult should know how to be safe and comfortable in the water and learn how to swim regardless of what history has shown.

“A lot of us have always grown up hearing that black people don’t know how to swim," she said. “Of course in segregation them pulling all the access by removing pools in public areas that just have driven us to now have a community that isn’t really knowledgeable about water. Removing access was powerful."

Patton said she hopes the initiative will help people feel more comfortable in the water.

“Our main goal right here is to make sure that we take that away from our community so that we can teach and we can have people be respectful of water but also have fun in it and feel comfortable in it," she said. “You feel like family so it’s almost like a family reunion every time we come out.”

Evolutionary Aquatics offers low to no-cost swim lessons to both men and women.

If you’d like to get involved or donate to this program visit https://www.evolutionaryaquatics.org.

Contact Ruby Durham at rdurham@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.