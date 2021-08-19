This Charlotte non-profit needs your help growing its garden aimed at feeding underserved kids healthy options in our community.

Nspire-Us Foundation educates youth from underserved communities on public health awareness and healthier living through educational workshops.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte non-profit, Npsire-Us, provides STEAM and character education programs for kids in underserved communities.

“The impact we’re trying to make in our program is to be able to offer program is to be able to offer programs to kids that they will not otherwise have an opportunity to go through," Nspire-Us Executive Director Demario Baker said.

Culinary arts and gardening are also among some of the avenues the non-profit explores to teach kids how to live healthier lifestyles.

This August, Nspire-Us partnered up with Lowe's and Inlivian to build a garden within the Southside community.

“They actually donated all of our seeds and all of plants to us and all of our soils and all of our materials," Baker said.

Through the new culinary arts program, kids learned how to also cook healthy meals from scratch from a Johnson and Wales instructor.

Baker said he hopes this is just the beginning to help build healthier lifestyles among the kids involved in the program.

“We're looking to grow our garden as big as a farmers market if we can to provide free fruits and vegetables to the community here and to also some of the underserved communities in the surrounding areas," Baker said.

Growing together is a part of why Nspire-Us was founded.

In the future, it’s hoping their garden can become a one-stop shop in the community which is why Baker hopes to reach more community partners to help sponsor the non-profit.

“Tools, flowers, or anything we’ll take any type of help," Baker said.

To help Nspire-Us reach its goal or to donate, visit www.nspireus.org.

