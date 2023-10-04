'We want to help be a part of the change' | Charlotte nonprofit helps to ease the journey to America

Our Bridge for Kids passes on skills for the next generation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Families who find a way to the U.S. from other countries oftentimes don't get the critical care they need. There's a nonprofit on the eastside of Charlotte that not only cares for the little ones at the school, but take care of entire families when needed.

It's all about wraparound care for Our Bridge for Kids. It's not just ESL classes or transportation, but it's resources for housing or maybe a hot meal after a long day. The nonprofit's influence in the community is wide reaching, bringing more than 150 kids to its location.

Every day, more than 40 staffers teach skills and give the kids tools that will help them later in life. One of those tools is the gift of the English language, and the doors that can open with understanding that dialogue.

Geinny Rada was once a child in the same halls but came back to share her experience and to help where she could.

"I was super scared at first," Rada shared with WCNC Charlotte. "I didn't know English so at that time it was just Spanish for me. I had to chase after some of the teachers and Executive Director Sil Ganzo to help teach me."

Ganzo founded the organization in 2014, knowing the need was great. That need is even greater now.

"We need to work to address the systems to make it more accessible to these families and not to put burden on them as they're raising kids and making a living," Ganzo said. "We want to help be a part of the change that helps to make sure every resource is made available to these families."

Volunteers are always welcome and support is greatly needed. To expand, Our Bridge for Kids needs help from the community. Those interested can head over to joinourbridge.org to learn how to get involved.