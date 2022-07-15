Charlotte nonprofit surprised with much-needed van

70Forward is always willing to take donations of food and clothing to continue to help the residents and their families.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nonprofits have been scraping by since COVID-19 hit, as donations dried up and funds dwindled.

But one nonprofit in Charlotte that supports the advancement of people with disabilities recently got a huge surprise that it truly needed.

A donor provided Project70Forward founder Judith Brown with a newer minivan to drive around town. The van is bigger than the one the organization already had, which will help them continue to deliver necessary items to Charlotte residents with disabilities.

Brown told WCNC Charlotte the donor's goal was to make sure the organization had a stable and reliable vehicle that could help the organization

"He was a stranger two weeks ago, but he is family now," Brown said of the donor. "And we thank him for this donation and his continued support."

70Forward is always willing to take donations of food and clothing to continue to help the residents and their families. People can donate online.

