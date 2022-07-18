'Block Love Charlotte' known for feeding the homeless has trailer stolen

The van was integral to plans to serve communities outside of Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Block Love Charlotte, a Charlotte-based nonprofit that focuses on feeding the homeless population, had its van stolen earlier this month.

"We would love to have it back," executive director Deborah Phillips said. "I'm trying my best to like show a little grace. So we'll see how it goes."

The organizers were planning to take their trailer to Raleigh and Houston to feed the unhoused population there, but now those plans have been put on hold.

Block Love Charlotte served over 43,800 meals to those in need in 2021.

If you have any information regarding the theft, call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

