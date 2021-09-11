x
Charlotte firefighter dies of COVID-19

The department said Jeffery Hager passed away Friday afternoon.
Credit: Charlotte FD
Jeffery Hager

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte firefighter has passed away after a battle with COVID-19.

The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed the passing of veteran firefighter Jeffery Hager on Saturday. The department said he passed Friday afternoon and had battled the virus for several weeks.

Hager had served with the department for 24 years, joining Charlotte Fire on March 12, 1997.

The department requested prayers and thoughts for his family, friends, and fellow firefighters.

