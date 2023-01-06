Seniors return to apartments months after catastrophic flooding

More than five months after being forced out of their homes due to flooding, 10 seniors moved back in at the Magnolia Senior Apartments Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some residents moved back into the Magnolia Senior Apartments in north Charlotte Thursday, months after they were forced out when frozen pipes caused extensive flooding back in December.

The apartments received the green light from Charlotte and Mecklenburg County to reopen units in phases. Thursday saw 10 people return after being out of their homes for five months.

One community partner who has been helping since the beginning says it's a big step in the right direction.

"The ones that are moving in, they are all over the place right now with emotions just to know they get to move back into their place," Janette Kinard said. "They have not been in here since Dec. 25. They didn't care if it was dirty, if it was clean, they just wanted to move all their stuff out of the hotels."

Kinard launched Champion House of Care to help those who are unable to care for themselves as adults. The organization is one of many that have worked with residents to provide basic needs since the flooding.

She said it's been a long journey and they're hoping to get people back into their apartments in phases, starting with Thursday's group.

"Today, we are moving the first 10 in, this is phase one," Kinard said. "Phase two they will fix the front of the building, phase three we will do the second floor and we will be bringing them in."

Kinard said as they work through each phase they'll be working with other organizations in efforts of helping residents piece up the pieces and get back on the right track.

"They've got to come in paying the first month's rent and you got to pay your deposit, but you still need to get food and survival stuff together," she said. "You still need to get clean and unpacked. It's still going to be a stressful time right now."

There are still roughly 42 seniors currently in hotels in both University City and Huntersville. Champion House of Care is encouraging anyone who can contribute to visit its website and place a donation.

