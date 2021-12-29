Investigators classify northeast Charlotte shooting of 19-year-old as a justified homicide

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed no charges will be filed in the case.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A deadly shooting from Sunday, Dec. 5, in northeast Charlotte has been classified as a justified homicide, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) investigators.

According to a news release from CMPD on Wednesday, Dec. 29, no one will be charged in the death of 19-year-old Daniel Jose Morales.

Officers responded to a call just before 3 a.m. on Dec. 5 along Ann Elizabeth Drive for an assault with a deadly weapon. No victim was found but witnesses reportedly told police that the victim was taken the hospital by a third party.

Around 30 minutes later, CMPD says in a news release they were dispatched to find a gunshot victim in a vehicle along the 2000 block of E. Independence Boulevard. That's where they found Morales dead at the scene.

Both incidents officers responded to were connected, according to CMPD.

On Dec. 28, CMPD confirmed that homicide unit detectives classified the case as justified homicide. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office has consulted with the homicide unit and concurred with the detectives' decision not to charge anyone in connection to the case.

