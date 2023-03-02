16-year-old Olymipic High School student reported missing

Leana Lang was last seen leaving her Charlotte high school. CMPD says the family has reason to be concerned for safety.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte teenager last seen leaving Olympic High School has been reported missing, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Thursday.

Leana Lang is described by police as a Black 16-year-old who is about five feet and six inches tall weighing about 120 pounds, according to police. She has braids and dark hair color with brown eyes.

Family members have reasons to be concerned for her safety, according to CMPD. It was not known what the teenager was wearing when she was last seen.

Lang's family was reported missing late Monday evening.

Police are seeking information about the whereabouts of Lang. Anyone with information can call 911.

