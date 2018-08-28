CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- We could show you video after video after video of people walking up to someone's porch and walking away with their package.

NBC Charlotte has covered dozens of cases.

"I get the notification on my phone that there's motion on my front porch, and I start watching my phone immediately," Mark told NBC Charlotte. "I can see this person looking at my package."

In that case, the porch pirate was scoping out homes off Providence Road.

"As soon as I see her on my video start to go through my package, I decided to end it right there."

Like neighbors helping neighbors, people are starting to help companies end the porch pirate issue. As more report their packages missing on social media and the neighborhood app, Nextdoor, Google is also keeping track.

Shorr, a packaging corporation studied how many times people in the largest 50 cities across the US have searched "Amazon Package Stolen." The goal was to find where Amazon package theft is most concentrated. After their survey, the company ranked Charlotte at number 27, with more than 28,000 searches.

Keep in mind, the number of searches does not represent the number of packages that continue to go missing.

USA TODAY found more than half of Americans know someone who has had a package stolen and a third have experienced it themselves.

Laura Adams with InsuranceQuotes.com said, "Many thieves are following delivery trucks around and simply waiting and watching."

That being our reality, security cameras and services like Amazon Key are continuing to become more popular.

