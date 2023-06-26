Charlotte organization aiming to curb violence among youth

The Alternatives to Violence program targets at-risk youths and young adults aged 14-25, aiming to stop violence before it starts.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The goal of violence prevention services like the Alternatives to Violence program is to stop violence before it starts.

The program targets at-risk youths and young adults aged 14-25, knowing that certain people are at risk of becoming a victim or even committing a violent crime unless someone gets to them first to help de-escalate the situation.

THE SOLUTION

That’s where the 'violence interrupters' come in. They are volunteers who know the pitfalls that these teens and young adults face. They build connections and provide the at-risk person with someone to speak and calm down, stopping a potentially violent incident from happening.

A recent report by UNC Charlotte shows some positive signs that the program is working.

Today the city will consider expanding the program to the West Boulevard area and also adding Nations Ford, Arrowwood and Remount Road neighborhoods. They're hoping for more successful outcomes in those areas, knowing that there is still lots of work to be done.

"Violence is a problem but what I will say is until we address the underlying issues that cause violence then we're not gonna stop violence," ATV Site Supervisor Leondra Garrett said.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts