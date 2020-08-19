Charlotte organization highlights August as Black Philanthropy Month

The problem of systemic racism, injustice and inequality is just too big for one organization to solve.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — “Black Philanthropy is more than just African American giving, it's about culture, tradition,” Valaida Fullwood said.

The problem of systemic racism, injustice and inequality is just too big for one organization to solve.

That’s why this month, SHARE Charlotte, an organization that connects with over 400 non-profits all over the Charlotte area is using its platform to highlight Black nonprofits in and around the community.

“We knew we wanted to feature Black Philanthropy Month in August however as we looked around the room at our six white faces we knew we were not the ones to be leading this conversation,” SHARE Charlotte’s Julie Campbell said.

By teaming up with the New Generation of African American Philanthropists, Share Charlotte is spotlighting more than 80 Black-led, Black-benefitting nonprofits to educate the community about disparities that still exist and how to move forward.

The Center for Racial Equity in Education is just one being recognized as it commits itself to transforming educational experiences in Charlotte.

“Students of color don’t get a fair shape and it's not a matter of them having the aptitude it’s a matter of them in many ways not having the opportunities,” Creed Co-Founder, James Ford said.

The Young Black Leadership Alliance is focusing on leadership development, college and career readiness for young black men and women.

“Helping them to become successful but then we ask them to go back and mentor elementary, middle and other high school students to bring up the entire pipe,” Young Black Leadership Alliance Co-Founder John Martin said.

With Covid-19 disproportionately impacting minority communities in Charlotte and the recent wave of civil unrest, the goal of this movement is to make Black Philanthropy a movement, not a moment.

“One of the Black-led nonprofit leaders on our site wrote, one way to really support and champion the Black community is by advocating through Philanthropy,” Campbell said.

Share Charlotte is dedicating August 28th as a day for #CLTGivesBlack.