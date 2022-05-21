Person hit by train in Charlotte, Medic confirms

The EMS agency said the person faced life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after being hit by a train Saturday evening.

Medic confirmed around 6:20 p.m. they responded to a call along East 16th Street in the Optimist Park area. The call involved a pedestrian struck, and the agency said one person was facing life-threatening injuries.

The tracks in the area are near the 25th Street LYNX Station and the North Brevard Light Rail Facility. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) for further information, including if the incident involved a CATS light rail train.

