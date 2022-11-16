Current site of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry will be on the market by 2023. Here's why that matters

Even if Tepper decided to not pounce at the opportunity, CBRE said it could be developed and serve as a front door to the Charlotte City Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A massive amount of land will be up for grabs. The current site of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, which sits right in between Uptown and South End, will be on the market by 2023.

Speculation has swirled that it could be the new home for Carolina Panthers.

CBRE, a national commercial real estate firm, confirmed with WCNC Charlotte it is in the process of finding a buyer for the spot.

Many Charlotteans have said they hope the site would be used for a new stadium. They said it would bring in a lot of people and help grow the city overall.

In previous reporting by WCNC Charlotte, Panthers owner David Tepper had yet to decide whether the franchise would build a new home or overhaul the current Bank of America Stadium.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: City of Charlotte hears petition for rezoning land favored for potential stadium development

CBRE said the land is in a great location.

"We are extremely excited about being awarded this listing opportunity,” Compie Newman, managing director of CBRE’s Charlotte office, said. “It’s a rare opportunity to be able to market such a large, attractive, contiguous urban tract of land in one of the fastest growing and most dynamic cities in the country.”

Even if Tepper decided to not pounce at the opportunity, CBRE said it could be developed and serve as a front door to the Charlotte City Center.

The Charlotte Pipe property, dubbed the Iron District, is expected to go on the market right after the first of the year.

Contact Austin Walker at awalker@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

