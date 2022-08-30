Charlotte plus size store slammed by fatphobic social media comments and phone calls

Summer Lucille said it's a dulling feeling, but it makes her want to keep going.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular Charlotte clothing store resurfaced on the Today Show on Sunday, Aug. 28. Juicy Body Goddess, a store for plus size women, is continuing to make strides. The store's owner has received nasty phone calls and comments on social media in response.

If you take a walk inside the store, you'll see it radiates positivity. There are colorful clothes hanging on racks and you're bound to run into an even more colorful person: Summer Lucille is the owner turned social media star.

“I woke up with 500,000 followers," Lucille said.

She's known for making strides in the fashion community and making plus size women feel their best.

“It’s a place where people can find fashion and confidence for plus size women," Lucille said. “I love making people feel good.”

Weekly, people call into the store. One women this week called after the shop was featured on the Today Show.

"Put down the chicken wings and go to the gym," one caller said. "This is disgusting. You are all obese. How many of you have diabetes. That's why health insurance is so expensive because you obese people."

Lucille said it's a dulling feeling, but it makes her want to keep going.

“I still don’t understand the hate I receive just for wanting plus sized women to be happy," Lucille said. “I want you to love yourself and the best revenge is happiness.”

